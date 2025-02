Dr Preetha Joshi is a consultant in the neonatal, pediatric and cardiac intensivist department at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She specialises in intensive care neonatal, pediatric and cardiac, management and treatment of preterm babies, special types of ventilation like high frequency ventilation and use of nitric oxide, postoperative cardiac critical care, post operative organ transplant care (liver, kidney, lung and heart), ventricular assist device, peritoneal and haemodialysis including hemofiltration, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in cardiac or respiratory failure.