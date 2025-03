Dr Pratiksha Jain is an associate consultant cosmetologist at SPARSH Hospital for Women & Children. Her expertise includes advanced injectable aesthetic treatments such as Neuromodulators (Wrinkle relaxers), Dermal Fillers (Volume Restoration and Contouring), Skin Boosters and Biorevitalization, Hair growth treatments, Fat Dissolving and Contouring injectables,, Exosome and PRP Therapy.