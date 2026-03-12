Dr Prasun Ghosh has a particular interest in Renal Transplantation, in addition to his extensive experience in Minimally Invasive and Robotic Urology Surgery. He has pioneered the First Robotic Renal Transplant Recipient Surgery in this part of the world. He trained at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in New York for his Robotic training and has worked with some of the renowned Robotic surgeons since 2006. Dr Ghosh also specialises in Robotics and minimally invasive techniques for challenging Urologic cancer and non -cancerous surgeries, apart from setting up a dedicated Kidney Transplant program.