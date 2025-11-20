Dr Prasant Chandra is an accomplished Surgical Oncologist with over 15 years of clinical and academic experience. Specialising in minimally invasive and robotic surgery, he combines advanced surgical techniques with a patient-centred approach. Currently, he practices at Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital in Pune and is recognised for his innovative contributions to cancer treatment and surgical oncology education.

Dr Chandra’s foundational medical education began with an M.B.B.S. degree from BJ Medical College, Pune, completed in 2010. Following this, he completed a rigorous internship at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital. He earned his D.N.B. in General Surgery at Poona Hospital & Research Centre and further specialised by achieving a Dr N.B. in Surgical Oncology from Ruby Hall Clinic. He has enhanced his expertise with certifications and fellowships in minimal access and robotic surgery from prestigious institutes, including the World Laparoscopy Hospital.