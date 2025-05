Dr Pranjal Joshi is an internationally trained and renowned Clinical & Cosmetic Dermatologist. He has received international training from premiere institutes in Singapore and Rome, Italy and Graz, Austria. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi (MAMC) and has pursued his Masters (MD) residency training in Dermatology from Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, HP. He has 14 years of experience in this field.