Dr Poonam Sidana is an internationally-trained leading Neonatologist & Paediatrician in Delhi-NCR. She is an expert in managing premature and ELBW babies. On the academic front, Dr Sidana runs the Neonatology Fellowship (NNF) programme in which she trains both doctors and nurses. She is also a national trainer for ANRP and BNRP programmes. Dr Sidana has authored various articles for both national and international publications. She was responsible for establishing the Level III NICU at Max Hospital, Pitampura, and Shalimar Bagh.