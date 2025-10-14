Dr Pooja Chopra is an expert Dermatologist and Dermatosurgeon with 19 years of extensive experience. She has hands-on experience in using the latest aesthetic treatments, including indications for lasers (hair reduction, pigmentation), PRP, mesotherapy, chemical peels, Microdermabrasion for acne scars, and facial rejuvenation. She has expertise in treating a wide range of dermatological conditions related to skin, hair, and nails, and she possesses excellent surgical skills in electrodessication of warts, skin tags, mole surgery, and earlobe repair, among other procedures. Earlier, she worked with Dr V.P.Kaushik, a leading dermatologist of Delhi and past president of DMA.