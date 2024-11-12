About

Dr Pooja Bajaj is an associate consultant pulmonologist at SPARSH Hospital. She earned her MD in Respiratory Medicine from MS Ramaiah Medical College following her MBBS degree from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal University. She previously held roles such as a Consultant Pulmonologist at Meridian Medical Centre, Clinical Associate in Pulmonology and Critical Care at Apollo Hospitals, and Consultant Pulmonologist at Vaayu Chest and Sleep Specialists. Her certifications include the completion of an Advanced Course on Diagnosis of Allergy and Immunotherapy from Smt. B.K. Shah Medical Institute & Research Centre, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth. She is also certified in Basic Life Support by the American Heart Association. She holds Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates Certification and is recognised by the Australian Medical Council with a certificate from the Australian Medical Board.