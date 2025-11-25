Dr Piyush Goel is a Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases Specialist and Pulmonologist with 16 years of experience in these fields. Dr Piyush Goel practices at Medanta, Sector 38, Gurgaon. He completed MBBS from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in 2004 and MD – Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases/Medicine in 2009. He is a member of the European Respiratory Society, the Indian Chest Society, the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine, and the Indian Sleep Disorder Association. Some of the services provided by the doctor include: Critical Care Medicine, Trained Interventional Pulmonologist, Asthma and Bronchitis Treatment, etc.