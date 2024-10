About

Dr Pavan Pai is a Neurologist and has an experience of 17 years in this field. Dr Pai practices at Wockhardt Hospitals (formerly known as Umrao Hospital), Wockhardt Borivali Clinic, and Wockhardt Vasai Clinic. He completed his MBBS from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in 2007, DNB – General Medicine from the National Board Of Examination in 2013, and DNB – Neurology from the National Board Of Examination in 2017. [shrink]