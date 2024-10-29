About

Dr Paritosh Baghel is the Senior Consultant Physician at S L Raheja Hospital – A Fortis Associate. He has more than 20 years of medical experience. He completed his MBBS from JJ Hospital, Mumbai, India and his MD in Internal Medicine from KEM Hospital, Mumbai, India. He has expertise in treating infectious diseases and lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases. His credentials include being an American Heart Association Certified Trainer for Basic and Advanced Cardiac Life Support.