Dr Pankaj Sharma is the leading General, Laparoscopic and Bariatric surgeon in Delhi, India. Currently, he is a Sr. Consultant at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi. His particular areas of expertise include Advanced Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery (for Severe Obesity), Metabolic Surgery (for Diabetes) and GI Surgery. He has been in practice for over 25 years and is affiliated with many major hospitals in Delhi/NCR. He visited Taiwan for intensive hands-on training in Bariatric Surgery and was awarded a Fellowship in Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery.