Dr Niranjan Hiremath is a Cardiac, Vascular, and Aortic Surgeon specialising in Aortic Valve Replacement, Heart Valve Replacement, and Aortic Surgeries. With vast experience in complex cardiac and aortic procedures, including CABG, valve surgeries, and aortic aneurysm repair, Dr. Hiremath is a trusted expert. His international training and leadership in the Apollo Aortic Program make him among the top Aortic Valve Surgeons, Heart Valve Replacement Surgeons, and Aortic Surgeons. Certified in TAVIs (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation).