Dr Nikhil Gupta is the director of GI, HPB, Bariatric, General, Laparoscopic and Minimal Access Surgery department at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute. He has interest in complex robotic and laparoscopic GI procedures, GI oncology surgeries, bariatric surgeries, liver, gallbladder and pancreatic surgeries through laparoscopy, HIPEC and Cytoreductive Surgery, 3D Laparoscopy, and Minimal Invasive Complex Gynecological surgeries.