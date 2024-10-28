About

Dr Nikhil B is a consultant neurologist at SPARSH Hospital. He did MBBS at Father Muller Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. Later, he pursued MD in Internal Medicine. He also specialised in neurology, and completed DNB from Apollo Hospitals, Institute of Neurosciences. His primary focus lies in the intricate domains of movement disorders, stroke, and neurovascular diseases, in addition to his comprehensive expertise in general neurology. His passion for autoimmune neurology and demyelinating neurological diseases distinguishes him as a specialist with a keen interest in cutting-edge areas of neurology.