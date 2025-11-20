Dr Neeharika Goyal is an experienced dermatologist with an MD in Dermatology and DNB Dermatology, Leprosy & Venerology. She has expertise in cosmetic procedures such as lasers, peels, Botox, fillers, and PRP, and has presented her research and work at various scientific programs and conferences.
Dr Neeharika Goyal is skilled in taking detailed case histories, conducting thorough examinations, arranging necessary investigations, and managing patients effectively. With her excellent communication skills, she has completed a three-year residency in the Department of Dermatology. She has worked as a Consultant Dermatologist and Senior Resident in various hospitals.