Dr Navjot Arora

DrNavjot Singh Arora is a renowned and trusted Consultant Dermatologist with expertise in Laser & Cosmetic treatments, Anti-ageing treatments, Hair Transplants, and Vitiligo Surgery. He is an undergraduate and postgraduate alumnus of one of the premier medical institutions of India, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi. He keeps organising educational camps and live sessions to increase awareness and clear patients’ doubts. His dedication and passion for his profession motivate him to stay up to date with the latest technologies available to treat skin and hair problems. His avid interest and in-depth knowledge in conveofional aspects ogy make him the most preferred dermatologist, especially for those who are g from chronic skin ailments (psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, etc.), even in their worst forms.