Dr Naresh Jain, a postgraduate (MD) in Dermatology and Venereology from PGI, Chandigarh, and a senior resident from AIIMS, New Delhi, is a well-experienced professional in the field of Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine. He has the rare distinction of working with two premier institutes in India: PGI, Chandigarh, and AIIMS, New Delhi. While working at both these institutes, he gained vast experience in Clinical Dermatology, Pediatric Dermatology, Dermatosurgery, Aesthetic Medicine,ne and Sexually transmitted diseases. He also has a special interest in Pediatric Dermatology, STDs, Dermatosurgery (Vitiligo Surgery, Nail Surgery), Lasers, and Aesthetic Medicine (Botox and Fillers).