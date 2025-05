Dr Monika Sharma is a senior consultant in the endocrinology department at Aakash Healthcare. She has experience in counselling and educating patients about endocrine health issues and wellness. Having a keen interest in Diabetes, Thyroid Disorders, Osteoporosis, PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease), Short Stature, Hirsutism, Obesity, GDM (Gestational Diabetes Mellitus), and Pubertal Disorder, she manages and treats a wide range of diseases.