Dr Mohna Chauhan is a young and dynamic Dermatologist & Cosmetic Surgeon, helping patients with a comprehensive range of skin and hair problem at clinic Prakash Hospital – Department of Dermatology in Noida. Her clinical specialisation includes Paediatric dermatology, Cosmetic Dermatology, Hair problems, Nail diseases, Acne Scar Surgery, Botox, Fillers & Facial Augmentation, Facial Rejuvenation, Laser Hair Removal, Platelet rich plasma therapy, Chemical peelings, Removal of warts, moles, skin tags, lipoma excision, sebaceous cyst excision and much more.