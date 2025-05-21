 scorecardresearch
Dr Mohna Chauhan

Skin & Hair
  • Expert DegreeMBBS, MD
  • Expert Experience6+ years of experience
Dr Mohna Chauhan is a young and dynamic Dermatologist & Cosmetic Surgeon, helping patients with a comprehensive range of skin and hair problem at clinic Prakash Hospital – Department of Dermatology in Noida. Her clinical specialisation includes Paediatric dermatology, Cosmetic Dermatology, Hair problems, Nail diseases, Acne Scar Surgery, Botox, Fillers & Facial Augmentation, Facial Rejuvenation, Laser Hair Removal, Platelet rich plasma therapy, Chemical peelings, Removal of warts, moles, skin tags, lipoma excision, sebaceous cyst excision and much more.

