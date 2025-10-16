Dr Milli Sinha is an aesthetic physician with advanced training in Dermatology (UK), Trichology, and fellowships in Aesthetic and Family Medicine. As an Associate Doctor at LA Clinique Skin, Hair & Dental Clinic, she specialises in advanced aesthetic concerns, including ageing, pigmentation and body contouring, using minimally invasive procedures with precision and care. She also founded SkinStop, an online platform offering virtual skincare consultations and high-quality, doctor-recommended products. Committed to patient-centred care, Dr Sinha’s thorough consultations and tailored treatment plans prioritise safety and comfort, earning her a loyal patient base.