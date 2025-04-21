Dr Mehnaz Jahan Begum is a renowned aesthetic expert with over 11 years of experience. She holds prestigious qualifications, including IFMC from ILAMED, FAM from Apollo, certification in Aesthetic Gynaecology, DASIL accreditation, and American Board certifications in Aesthetics, Threads, and Permanent Makeup. Dr Mehnaz has worked with top organizations like Richfeel, Hairline International, VLCC, and Enhance Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, serving ce-lebrity clients, including actors and cricketers. She received Clinical Excellence at the Global Aesthetic Summit 2024 and other awards in 2022.