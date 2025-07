Dr. Mansi Medhekar is M.S.(Obstetrics and Gynaecology), D.N.B., F.I.C.O.G., with a Diploma in Advanced Gynaecological Endoscopy from Kiel, Germany. She has over 14 years of experience and has successfully performed more than 1,000 surgeries. She stood 3rd in the order of merit at the M.S. (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) conducted by the University of Mumbai and has won ‘Dr. V.G. Kamat Memorial Award for standing 1st in M.S. (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) at L.T.M.M.C. and Sion Hospital, Mumbai.