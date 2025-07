Dr. Manjunath Shenoy M is a Dermatologist and Dermatosurgeon in Kankanady, Mangalore and has an experience of 32 years in these fields. Dr. Manjunath Shenoy M practices at Midas Skin & Polyclinic in Kankanady, Mangalore. He completed MBBS from Al-Ameen Medical College,Bijapur in 1993,DNB – Dermatology & Venereology from National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences in 2001 and MD – Skin & VD from GULBARGA UNIVERSITY in 1998.