Dr Manish Kulshrestha is a highly skilled neurologist with a strong educational background and extensive experience in medicine. He obtained his MBBS from SMS Govt. Medical College in Jaipur, Rajasthan, followed by an internship training period. Subsequently, he pursued his MD in Medicine at the SN Govt Medical College in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where he also taught undergraduate students. Dr Kulshrestha further specialised in neurology, completing a DNB in Neurology at Indraprasth Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. With a career spanning over two decades, he has held various positions, including Senior Registrar at Medanta in Gurgaon and Assistant Professor at GMCH Medical College in Udaipur. Currently, he serves as a Consultant Neurologist at Paras JK Hospital in Udaipur, where he applies his expertise in managing neurological conditions and performing brain surgeries.