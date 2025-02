Dr Mahadev Swamy B is a consultant interventional cardiologist at SPARSH Hospital. He specialises in cardiac sciences and interventional cardiology. He is a Fellow of the Indian College of Cardiology, a Fellow of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI), and an Associate Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). He is also a member of the Indian Medical Association.