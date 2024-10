About

Dr M Sudhakar Rao is a cardiologist, currently working in Manipal Hospital. He is also an Ex- Associate professor in the Department of Cardiology, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. He has done his MBBS from CIMS, Bilaspur(Chhattisgarh) and later MD(Medicine) and DM(Cardiology) from Kasturba Medical College Manipal. His specializes in interventional and Clinical Cardiology.