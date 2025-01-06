Dr Lalit Mohan Parashar is MS, ENT, Head and Neck Surgery at Apollo Spectra Hospital. He has helped in treating complex ENT conditions. An alumnus of Maulana Azad Medical College, Dr Parashar holds an MBBS and an MS in Otorhinolaryngology. He further honed his skills with advanced training in Hearing Aid Technology from the Tinnitus Institute, Copenhagen, Denmark. His expertise includes Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS), tonsillectomy using coblation, nasal and septal surgeries, cochlear implants, and microsurgery of the ear and mastoids. He is also skilled in managing snoring, salivary gland disorders, and obstructive sleep apnea.