Dr Krishna Kumar B R is a Cardiologist currently associated with Apollo Clinic, J P Nagar in Bengaluru. He has 17 years of experience in Cardiology and has worked as an expert in various cities across India. He has worked in many reputed hospitals.

Dr Krishna Kumar B. R. has contributed to handling numerous complex medical cases in several hospitals. He is known for his meticulous attention to accurate diagnosis and for treating patients with empathy. The special interests of Dr Krishna are Angioplasty Coronary, Angiogram, and CT Coronary Angiography.

Dr Krishna Kumar B R is a graduate. He also completed his diploma in Clinical Cardiology. He has also participated in research work and various workshops under the cardiology department and has published many papers.

