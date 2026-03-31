Dr Kishore V Alapati is a highly skilled and experienced Colorectal Surgeon based in Hyderabad, Telangana. With an impressive 18 years of medical experience, he has established himself as a leading expert in Colorectal Surgery. Dr Alapati is dedicated to providing his patients with comprehensive care tailored to their individual needs, utilising the latest advancements in medical technology and surgical techniques.

He holds multiple prestigious qualifications, including an MBBS, MD, FACS, FASCRS, and FICS, which affirm his commitment to excellence in surgical practice and patient care. Dr Alapati is adept at diagnosing and treating a wide array of colorectal conditions, from benign issues to complex diseases, ensuring a holistic approach to each case.

Dr Alapati is proficient in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and Telugu, which allows him to communicate effectively with a diverse range of patients. His compassionate demeanour and attentive care have garnered him the trust and respect of his patients and colleagues alike.

Recognised for his meticulous approach and unwavering dedication to patient well-being, Dr Kishore V Alapati exemplifies what it means to be a focused colorectal surgeon. Whether it’s through minimally invasive techniques or comprehensive treatment plans, he aims to empower patients with the knowledge and support they need to make informed decisions about their health. Dr Alapati is committed to advancing the field of colorectal surgery and improving outcomes for all his patients.