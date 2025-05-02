Dr Khushboo Jha is a globally trained dermatologist, and is known for her clinical precision, artistic approach, and passion for skincare. With a solid foundation in dermatology through her MD degree, she further honed her expertise in cosmetology from Los Angeles, and gained advanced clinical exposure at the American Academy in Texas and the Forest Hills Dermatology Group in New York. Her international training has given her a unique perspective on both medical and aesthetic dermatology. Dr Jha’s dedication to excellence and innovation led her to establish One Skin Clinic by K.