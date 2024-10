About

Dr Kavyashree is an esteemed obstetrician and gynaecologist, laproscopic surgeon and infertility specialist at Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout. Her expertise lies in conducting normal delivery, caeserean section, preconceptional counselling, handling high risk pregnancy, evaluation and treating infertility, menstrual problems, PCOD, hysterectomy vaginal surgery, laparoscopy, contraception, MTP, family planning, adnexal surgery.