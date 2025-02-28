Dr Kaishreen Khan completed her MBBS from a government medical college and her DNB (obstetrics and gynecology) from the National Board of Examination. Dr Kaishreen Khan has completed her graduation and postgraduate studies from the prestigious Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and Diplomate of the National Board New Delhi. She is practicing at Motherhood Hospitals Kharadi. She specializes in women’s care, pregnancy care, gynecological laparoscopic surgeries like hysterectomy, etc. She also has experience in handling high-risk pregnancy and infertility care.