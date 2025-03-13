Dr Jaswant Singh is a Consultant Glaucoma and Cataract at Sankara Eye Hospital. He has done hisgraduation from The Government Stanley Medical college, Chennai and his post graduation from The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical college, AMU, Aligarh. He has also completed his fellowship in Comprehensive Ophthalmology and Glaucoma from The LV Prasad eye institute, Hyderabad. He was also an assistant professor at National institute of medical sciences, Jaipur from July 2016 to June 2017. He is a member of All India Ophthalmoligical Society, Delhi Ophthalmological Society, Rajasthan Opthalmological Society and Jaipur Ophthalmological Society.