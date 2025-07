Dr Jagadish Hiremath is a prominent Cardiac Anesthesiologist, Critical Care Physician, and entrepreneur in India. He is the Founder and Chairman of the AASRA Group of Hospitals in Bangalore. He also founded ACE Embedded Intensive Care Units Pvt Ltd in 2018 and ACE Suhas Hospital in 2019. Dr. Hiremath is known for his expertise in managing complex cardiac surgeries and for his focus on precision care at affordable costs.