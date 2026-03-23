Dr Harshil Alwani is a young and dynamic pulmonologist currently practicing at RBH, CK Birla Hospital, Jaipur. With over 5 years of experience, he specialises in managing respiratory disorders and critical care cases. He is skilled in a wide range of pulmonary interventions and has trained at leading institutions like AIIMS, New Delhi, NITRD, New Delhi, and Manipal Hospital, Bangalore.