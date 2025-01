About

Dr Harish Chafle is an Intensivist with a cumulative experience of over 23 years. This includes 12 years of clinical experience in Critical Care and 16 years in Pulmonary Medicine. His expertise lies in Critical Care pertaining to respiratory medicine with special emphasis on ventilators and non-invasive ventilators. After completing MBBS, Dr Chafle got a DNB in respiratory medicine from the National Board of Examination, New Delhi.