Experts
Dr Hariprasad V R
Dr Hariprasad V R
Skin & Hair
1+ years of experience
Overview
Articles by Expert
About
Dr Hariprasad V R
Research Scientist
Himalaya Wellness Company
Articles by Dr Hariprasad V R
Self Care
These Ayurvedic herbs can help you build your immunity naturally
Dr Hariprasad V R
Medically Reviewed by Dr Hariprasad V R
Skin Care
This 5-step skincare routine could be your key to glowing complexion
Dr Hariprasad V R
Natural Cures
Neem for skincare: Benefits for healthy, glowing skin and how to use it
Dr Hariprasad V R