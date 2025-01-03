Dr Gunjan Verma is a respected Consultant in Dermatology, specializing in skin, nail, and hair disorders, as well as cosmetic dermatology and laser treatments. She completed her MBBS at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and an MD in Dermatology from Dr. R.M.L. Hospital. Dr Verma is a member of the Delhi Medical Council and the Indian Association of Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy. Known for her patient-focused approach, she is proficient in acne, eczema, psoriasis, and laser procedures like hair reduction and Botox. Dr Verma has authored over 15 research papers and received the Young Dermatologist Award.