About

Dr Girish Bhalerao is an orthopedic surgeon in Mira Road, Mumbai, and has 17 years of experience in this field. Dr Bhalerao practices at Wockhardt Hospitals. He completed his MBBS from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in 2007, a Diploma in Orthopedics from Sancheti Institute for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, and DNB-Orthopedics/Orthopedic Surgery from the National Board of Examination, India.