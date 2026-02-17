Dr Gaurav Garg is the director of Dermalife and one of the few “Internationally Trained and Certified Hair Transplant Surgeons” in our country. He has done an MD in Dermatology from the prestigious Seth GS Medical College and Kem Hospital, Mumbai. He is an internationally certified hair transplant surgeon (by Dr Alex Ginzburg, Israel, former president and member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgeons). He has completed a fellowship in advanced Dermatology, Lasers & Dermatological Surgery at NSC, Singapore.

He has also completed a fellowship in Dermatological Surgery at our country’s postgraduate medical college, PGI Chandigarh. He has 7 years of experience in Hair Transplantation, Lasers, Dermatologic Surgery, and Cosmetic Procedures. He has been trained in scarless facelift by Dr Peter M Prendengast, President of the European College of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery. He has travelled extensively and trained with internationally renowned physicians and surgeons. He served as a senior resident at Maulana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi.

Dr Gaurav Garg has also served the Government of Maharashtra as an Assistant Professor at the Government Medical College. Before opening his clinic in New Delhi, he had also worked with and gained experience from top dermatologists and cosmetologists in Mumbai. Dr Gaurav Garg has numerous publications in peer-reviewed journals and has authored book chapters. He presented papers atinternational cconferences