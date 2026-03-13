Dr Gagandeep Singh is a leading metabolic health physician from India, specialising in the reversal of Type 2 Diabetes, Hypertension, Obesity and PCOS. With over a decade of clinical experience and more than 1,000 patient transformations, he has helped thousands break free from lifelong medication dependence. Dr Singh’s approach is deeply shaped by his own personal journey, having reversed his own obesity through disciplined lifestyle changes. This experience fuels his mission to offer patients a kinder, more effective alternative to conventional chronic disease management.