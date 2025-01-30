Dr Fabian Almeida has been in the field of mental health for the past 27 years. After MBBS, he completed his post-graduation in psychiatry from the esteemed Seth.G.S.Medical College and KEM hospital. He further enhanced his expertise with work experience in Cardiff, U.K. Dr. Almeida excels in community psychiatry, with special emphasis on child and adolescent mental health. He deals with the diagnosis and treatment of mental health issues like anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and others, across the age spectrum.