Dr Digvijay Singh, Director Noble Eye Care, Gurugram

Ophthalmologist
  • Expert Experience12+ years of experience
About

Dr. Digvijay Singh is the director of Noble Eye Care, Gurgaon. An ophthalmologist specialising in Pediatric Ophthalmology, Strabismus (Squint), Glaucoma and Neuro-ophthalmology, he spent around 12 years at the coveted All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, where he completed his education and started practice. He has been a faculty member at national and international conferences, and with over 70 publications, chapters, and a book to his credit, he has contributed significantly to ophthalmic science.

