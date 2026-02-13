Prof Dr Digvijay Sharma is a highly accomplished Vascular Surgeon and Interventionist with over two decades of extensive clinical experience. He is renowned for delivering comprehensive, evidence-based, and state-of-the-art care across the full spectrum of vascular diseases. His core expertise lies in advanced aortic interventions and surgery, including both open and endovascular techniques, providing cutting-edge solutions for complex aortic pathologies. Prof Sharma has a strong focus on limb salvage and amputation prevention, particularly for patients with diabetes and critical limb ischemia, with the aim of preserving limb function and improving quality of life.

Prof Sharma also leads Dialysis Access Clinics, where he specialises in the creation, maintenance, and salvage of vascular access for patients requiring long-term hemodialysis. His practice also includes dedicated Venous Clinics that offer advanced management of venous disorders, including varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis (DVT), using minimally invasive, modern treatment approaches. With a patient-centric approach and a commitment to clinical excellence, Prof Sharma continues to play a pivotal role in advancing vascular care and surgical outcomes.