Dr Dhananjay Gupta is a highly experienced orthopaedic surgeon with over 28 years of expertise in regenerative and reconstructive orthopaedic surgery. His notable areas of interest and specialisation include primary complex and revision joint replacement surgeries, as well as arthroscopic surgery. One of his main contributions is in the field of minimally invasive surgeries and the regenerative medicine department at Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital. Dr Gupta is actively involved in joint reconstruction, fracture healing, and the treatment of sports injuries. His expertise also extends to computer navigation techniques, which he incorporates into his surgical practice when necessary.