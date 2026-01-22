Dr Devanshi Desai

A Counselling Psychologist (Doctorate, City St George’s, University of London), with experience across private practice and NHS services in the UK, offering short- and long-term therapy to adolescents and adults. Aim is to create a space where people feel seen, heard, and supported – rooted in compassion, curiosity, and evidence-based care. Take a holistic and integrative approach, drawing on person-centred, CBT, relational, and trauma-informed frameworks, and bring a culturally sensitive lens to every conversation. At the heart of work is a belief that growth goes beyond healing – it’s about supporting people to live more fully, authentically, and with a sense of empowerment.