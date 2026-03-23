Dr Deebanshu Gupta Cardiologist
- 2+ years of experience
About
Dr Deebanshu Gupta is an experienced interventional cardiologist at Sarvodya Hospital, Jalandhar, known for his expertise in both non-invasive and interventional cardiology. He has performed numerous coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures and treated a wide range of heart conditions. With a patient-first approach, he is widely appreciated for his personalised care and clinical precision.
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