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Dr Deebanshu Gupta

Dr Deebanshu Gupta

Cardiologist
  • Expert Experience2+ years of experience
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About

Dr Deebanshu Gupta is an experienced interventional cardiologist at Sarvodya Hospital, Jalandhar, known for his expertise in both non-invasive and interventional cardiology. He has performed numerous coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures and treated a wide range of heart conditions. With a patient-first approach, he is widely appreciated for his personalised care and clinical precision.

Articles by Dr Deebanshu Gupta

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