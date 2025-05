Dr Dheeraj Kapoor is the head of the endocrinology department at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha. He subsequently went to the United Kingdom, where he spent 11 years. He did his endocrinology training there and worked as a Consultant Endocrinologist in the UK. He was also actively involved in clinical research and was in the faculty of Academic Unit of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism, University of Sheffield, UK.