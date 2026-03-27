Dr Chethan Dev K is an experienced endocrinologist and diabetologist with over 17 years of clinical practice, including 13 years as a specialist. Based in Bangalore, he has expertise in managing diabetes, hormonal disorders, and metabolic conditions. He has trained at reputed institutions such as Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and holds a DNB in Endocrinology. Dr. Dev is also an active member of leading medical bodies like the Endocrine Society of India and the Association of Physicians of India, and is known for his patient-focused approach to long-term disease management.